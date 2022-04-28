 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out of lineup on Thursday against Red Sox

We take a look at the latest injury updates for Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

By DKNation Staff
/ new
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. #27 of the Toronto Blue Jays reacts to striking out against the Boston Red Sox in the first inning during their MLB game at the Rogers Centre on April 27, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not in the starting lineup for today’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox, per Mitch Bannon. Guerrero Jr. fouled a ball off of his foot on Wednesday, but ultimately stayed in the game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Foot)

We do not know if this is a rest day for Guerrero or if he’s out because of his foot. But Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoya was relieved when he found out where the ball hit the AL MVP runner up, per Bannon. This season, the 23-year-old first baseman is hitting .309 with five home runs and 13 RBI in 68 at-bats.

With no Guerrero in the lineup today, the Blue Jays will turn to Gosuke Katoh, who will be at first and hitting eighth. This season, Katoh is hitting .200 at the plate and just recorded his first major league hit on Wednesday, which was a double. The Blue Jays are -140 favorites on the moneyline for today’s game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

More From DraftKings Nation