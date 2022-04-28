Vladimir Guerrero Jr. out of lineup on Thursday against Red Sox

Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is not in the starting lineup for today’s series finale against the Boston Red Sox, per Mitch Bannon. Guerrero Jr. fouled a ball off of his foot on Wednesday, but ultimately stayed in the game.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Foot)

We do not know if this is a rest day for Guerrero or if he’s out because of his foot. But Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoya was relieved when he found out where the ball hit the AL MVP runner up, per Bannon. This season, the 23-year-old first baseman is hitting .309 with five home runs and 13 RBI in 68 at-bats.

With no Guerrero in the lineup today, the Blue Jays will turn to Gosuke Katoh, who will be at first and hitting eighth. This season, Katoh is hitting .200 at the plate and just recorded his first major league hit on Wednesday, which was a double. The Blue Jays are -140 favorites on the moneyline for today’s game, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.