Estimated times for each NFL Draft pick on Thursday

The 2022 NFL Draft will start at 8 p.m. eastern, but if you’re wanting to trim down your viewing time to just your favorite team, we’ve got estimated draft pick times right below here.

Teams have ten minutes to make their selection and that clock starts as soon as the previous team has made their move. With 32 picks tonight, that’s a possibility of 320 minutes, or five hours and 20 minutes. That is past my bedtime and hopefully teams won’t take quite that long. But, they will take all the time they need and on average, we get a pick about every eight minutes. That’s over four hours of draft coverage to consume!

These are of course just estimates and if your team trades down, they’ll be picking at a much different time. But, this can give you a bit of a timeframe if you have, you know, a life outside of football.

1) Jacksonville Jaguars — 8:10 p.m eastern

2) Detroit Lions — 8:18 p.m eastern

3) Houston Texans — 8:26 p.m eastern

4) New York Jets — 8:34 p.m eastern

5) New York Giants — 8:42 p.m eastern

6) Carolina Panthers — 8:50 p.m eastern

7) New York Giants — 8:58 p.m eastern

8) Atlanta Falcons — 9:06 p.m eastern

9) Seattle Seahawks — 9:14 p.m eastern

10) New York Jets — 9:22 p.m eastern

11) Washington Commanders — 9:30 p.m eastern

12) Minnesota Vikings — 9:38 p.m eastern

13) Houston Texans — 9:46 p.m eastern

14) Baltimore Ravens — 9:54 p.m eastern

15) Philadelphia Eagles — 10:02 p.m eastern

16) New Orleans Saints — 10:10 p.m eastern

17) Los Angeles Chargers — 10:18 p.m eastern

18) Philadelphia Eagles — 10:26 p.m eastern

19) New Orleans Saints — 10:34 p.m eastern

20) Pittsburgh Steelers — 10:42 p.m eastern

21) New England Patriots — 10:50 p.m. eastern

22) Green Bay Packers — 10:58 p.m eastern

23) Arizona Cardinals — 11:06 p.m eastern

24) Dallas Cowboys — 11:14 p.m eastern

25) Buffalo Bills — 11:22 p.m eastern

26) Tennessee Titans — 11:30 p.m eastern

27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 11:38 p.m eastern

28) Green Bay Packers — 11:46 p.m eastern

29) Kansas City Chiefs — 11:54 p.m eastern

30) Kansas City Chiefs — 12:02 a.m eastern

31) Cincinnati Bengals — 12:10 a.m eastern

32) Detroit Lions — 12:18 a.m eastern