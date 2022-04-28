Estimated times for each NFL Draft pick on Thursday

The 2022 NFL Draft will start at 8 p.m. eastern, but if you’re wanting to trim down your viewing time to just your favorite team, we’ve got estimated draft pick times right below here.
Teams have ten minutes to make their selection and that clock starts as soon as the previous team has made their move. With 32 picks tonight, that’s a possibility of 320 minutes, or five hours and 20 minutes. That is past my bedtime and hopefully teams won’t take quite that long. But, they will take all the time they need and on average, we get a pick about every eight minutes. That’s over four hours of draft coverage to consume!
These are of course just estimates and if your team trades down, they’ll be picking at a much different time. But, this can give you a bit of a timeframe if you have, you know, a life outside of football.
1) Jacksonville Jaguars — 8:10 p.m eastern
2) Detroit Lions — 8:18 p.m eastern
3) Houston Texans — 8:26 p.m eastern
4) New York Jets — 8:34 p.m eastern
5) New York Giants — 8:42 p.m eastern
6) Carolina Panthers — 8:50 p.m eastern
7) New York Giants — 8:58 p.m eastern
8) Atlanta Falcons — 9:06 p.m eastern
9) Seattle Seahawks — 9:14 p.m eastern
10) New York Jets — 9:22 p.m eastern
11) Washington Commanders — 9:30 p.m eastern
12) Minnesota Vikings — 9:38 p.m eastern
13) Houston Texans — 9:46 p.m eastern
14) Baltimore Ravens — 9:54 p.m eastern
15) Philadelphia Eagles — 10:02 p.m eastern
16) New Orleans Saints — 10:10 p.m eastern
17) Los Angeles Chargers — 10:18 p.m eastern
18) Philadelphia Eagles — 10:26 p.m eastern
19) New Orleans Saints — 10:34 p.m eastern
20) Pittsburgh Steelers — 10:42 p.m eastern
21) New England Patriots — 10:50 p.m. eastern
22) Green Bay Packers — 10:58 p.m eastern
23) Arizona Cardinals — 11:06 p.m eastern
24) Dallas Cowboys — 11:14 p.m eastern
25) Buffalo Bills — 11:22 p.m eastern
26) Tennessee Titans — 11:30 p.m eastern
27) Tampa Bay Buccaneers — 11:38 p.m eastern
28) Green Bay Packers — 11:46 p.m eastern
29) Kansas City Chiefs — 11:54 p.m eastern
30) Kansas City Chiefs — 12:02 a.m eastern
31) Cincinnati Bengals — 12:10 a.m eastern
32) Detroit Lions — 12:18 a.m eastern