What time will the Chiefs be drafting on Day 1

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and fans are going to be tuning in to see the future of their favorite teams shape up. The Kansas City Chiefs find themselves in an unexpected position with two first-round picks. Heading into the draft, they are slated to pick at No. 29 and No. 30. They acquired their second, first-round pick from their trade of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins.

There are murmurs around social media and reporters that the Chiefs could use one of their late first-round picks, if not both, to move up in the draft. For now, their back-to-back picks are tentatively scheduled to be at 11:54 p.m. ET and 12:02 a.m. ET. Those are subject to change based on how long teams take to select their players before them.

Kansas City brought in wide receivers JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling as free agents. Even so, analysts are expecting the Chiefs to use one of their picks for a wide receiver and the other to shore up their defensive line. ESPN’s Mel Kiper has them selecting wide receiver Skyy Moore and defensive end Arnold Ebiketie while Todd McShay predicts safety/cornerback Daxton Hill and then wide receiver George Pickens.