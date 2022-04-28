What time will the Packers be drafting on Day 1

The Green Bay Packers will have two selections in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft tonight, holding the No. 22 and No. 28 picks.

Each team gets 10 minutes on the clock to make a pick, but they usual call it in at around eight minutes. So if things hold as they are, it is estimated that the Packers will be making the 22nd pick at around 10:58 p.m. ET and the 28th pick at around 11:46 p.m. ET.

The consensus is that the Packers will use at least one of these picks on a wide receiver in an effort to get Aaron Rodgers some receiver help. That bears out with DraftKings Sportsbook having -130 odds on the Packers using their first pick on a wideout.

ESPN analyst Todd McShay has Green Bay taking Arkansas wide receiver Treylon Burks with the 22nd pick in his final mock draft while Mel Kiper has the organization using the pick on Texas A&M offensive guard Kenyon Green. McShay also has the Pack selecting Georgia safety Lewis Cine with the 28th pick while Kiper has them taking North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson with that same spot.