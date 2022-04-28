What time will the Jets be drafting on Day 1?

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here and gets started at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28th. The New York Jets haven’t had a ton to cheer for the last few years, but they will have two early picks on Thursday. Heading into the draft, they are selecting at No. 4 and No. 10. They have the ability to move back from that No. 10 selection but expect them to stay at No. 4 at least.

The first round is needlessly long but is full of excitement. Fans of the Jets get to experience that excitement twice on Thursday night. The No. 4 pick will tentatively take place at 8:34 p.m. ET while the No. 10 pick should be announced around 9:22 p.m. ET. These times are subject to change depending on how long the preceding picks take.

New York is in a great position to increase its standing in a very competitive AFC East. Because they pick so early, there is a lot of flexibility in the decisions they could make. At No. 4 the analysts at CBS Sports are mocking the Jets either EDGE Jermaine Johnson II, CB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner or EDGE Kayvon Thibodeaux.

At No. 10, ESPN’s Mel Kiper thinks New York will take wide receiver Drake London out of USC. Todd McShay agrees with the position but disagrees with the player. He has them selecting Garrett Wilson from Ohio State.