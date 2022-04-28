What time will the Cowboys be drafting on Day 1?

The first day of the 2022 NFL Draft is finally here. Round 1 will begin at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday, April 28th. The Dallas Cowboys head into the draft with one first-round pick. They will select at No. 24 but have the flexibility to try to move up, move back or stay put and make their pick.

The first round of the Draft is an event that borderlines on excessive. Teams are allotted ten minutes to make their choice and average about eight minutes per pick. If they stay at 24, Dallas is expected to make their pick around 11:14 p.m. ET. This is subject to change though depending on how long teams before them take to pick.

The analysts at CBS Sports really like Dallas as a landing spot for offensive lineman Zion Johnson out of Boston College. Four of the analysts mocked Johnson to the Cowboys with the outlier being Kyle Stackpole mocking EDGE rusher George Karlaftis to Dallas.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper mocked offensive tackle/offensive guard Tyler Smith out of Tulsa to the Cowboys. Todd McShay predicts that the Cowboys will move up via trade to nab a higher profile lineman. He has Dallas selecting Trevor Penning, an offensive tackle from Northern Iowa with the 13th overall selection.