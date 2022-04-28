What time will the Steelers be drafting on Day 1?

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently have one selection in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft tonight, holding the No. 20 pick.

Each team gets 10 minutes on the clock to make a pick, but they usual call it in at around eight minutes. So if things hold as they are, it is estimated that the Steelers will be making the 20th pick at around 10:42 p.m. ET.

ESPN analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay were in agreement about who the Steelers will take with the pick as both had the team selecting Liberty quarterback Malik Willis in their respective final mock drafts. There’s been increased speculation over the past two months that Pittsburgh would use this spot to nab its QB of the future and this would make sense. Having signed veteran Mitchell Trubisky this offseason, Mike Tomlin and company could have the rookie sit and learn the ropes before throwing him out there.

This checks out considering that there’s -200 odds on the Steelers using their first draft pick on a quarterback courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.