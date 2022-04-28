What time will the Eagles be drafting on Day 1?

The first round of the 2022 NFL Draft gets started on Thursday, April 28th. The Philadelphia Eagles had three first-round picks, but traded two of them (No. 16 and No. 19) to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 pick this year and an extra first in the 2023 NFL Draft. Philadelphia will still select at No. 15 and have the capital to either move up, move back or select two talented players.

The first round will get started at 8:00 p.m. ET. Each team has ten minutes to select their player and so the draft can get a little lengthy. The Eagles are tentatively expected to pick at 10:02 p.m. ET for the No. 15 selection and then again at 10:26 p.m. ET for the No. 18 pick. These times are tentative at best and fully depend on the length that teams take when selecting before them.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper and Todd McShay both mock the Eagles selecting wide receiver Jameson Williams at No. 15 and cornerback Trent McDuffie with the 18th pick. Other players mocked to the Eagles at these two picks from CBSSports analysts including offensive lineman Tyler Linderbaum, defensive lineman Devonte Wyatt and safety Kyle Hamilton.