What time will the Giants be drafting on Day 1?

The New York Giants will have two selections in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft tonight, holding the No. 5 and No. 7 picks.

Each team gets 10 minutes on the clock to make a pick, but they usual call it in at around eight minutes. So if things hold as they are, it is estimated that the Giants will be making the fifth pick at around 8:42 p.m. ET and the seventh pick at around 8:58 p.m. ET.

ESPN analysts Mel Kiper and Todd McShay both had New York selecting Mississippi State offensive tackle Charles Cross with the fifth overall pick in their respective final mock drafts. Their opinions diverged with the seventh pick, however, as Kiper had the G-Men taking Florida State defensive end Jermaine Johnson II while McShay had them taking Cincinnati cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, Cross is the favorite to be selected at No. 5 at +175 while Gardner is the favorite at No. 7 at +250.