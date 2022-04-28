Tracking each pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Months of free agency signings and mock drafts come to a head this weekend. On Thursday, April 28th we will have the first round starting at 8 p.m. ET followed by the second and third rounds on Friday, April 29th which will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The final four rounds will begin on Saturday, April 30th at noon.

Defensive tackle Travon Walker had the best odds to be selected with the first overall pick at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -450. He is followed by Aidan Hutchinson (+400) and offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (+500).

It’s a down year for quarterbacks as they are usually the cream of the crop for draft picks. Malik Willis from Liberty is the favorite to be the first quarterback taken with -190 odds. Kenny Pickett follows him with +170 odds. Other quarterbacks like Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral and Sam Howell are practically a lock to not be the first quarterbacks drafted.

Here, we will track all of the selections made in the 2022 NFL Draft.