Tracking each pick in the 2022 NFL Draft

By kate.magdziuk
Commissioner Roger Goodell is seen onstage prior to round one of the 2021 NFL Draft at the Great Lakes Science Center on April 29, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft is finally here, taking place in Las Vegas, Nevada. Months of free agency signings and mock drafts come to a head this weekend. On Thursday, April 28th we will have the first round starting at 8 p.m. ET followed by the second and third rounds on Friday, April 29th which will begin at 7 p.m. ET. The final four rounds will begin on Saturday, April 30th at noon.

Defensive tackle Travon Walker had the best odds to be selected with the first overall pick at DraftKings Sportsbook installed at -450. He is followed by Aidan Hutchinson (+400) and offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu (+500).

It’s a down year for quarterbacks as they are usually the cream of the crop for draft picks. Malik Willis from Liberty is the favorite to be the first quarterback taken with -190 odds. Kenny Pickett follows him with +170 odds. Other quarterbacks like Desmond Ridder, Matt Corral and Sam Howell are practically a lock to not be the first quarterbacks drafted.

Here, we will track all of the selections made in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft picks

Pick Team Player Position School
No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars TBD
No. 2 Detroit Lions TBD
No. 3 Houston Texans TBD
No. 4 New York Jets TBD
No. 5 New York Giants TBD
No. 6 Carolina Panthers TBD
No. 7 New York Giants TBD
No. 8 Atlanta Falcons TBD
No. 9 Seattle Seahawks TBD
No. 10 New York Jets TBD
No. 11 Washington Commanders TBD
No. 12 Minnesota Vikings TBD
No. 13 Houston Texans TBD
No. 14 Baltimore Ravens TBD
No. 15 Philadelphia Eagles TBD
No. 16 New Orleans Saints TBD
No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers TBD
No. 18 Philadelphia Eagles TBD
No. 19 New Orleans Saints TBD
No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers TBD
No. 21 New England Patriots TBD
No. 22 Green Bay Packers TBD
No. 23 Arizona Cardinals TBD
No. 24 Dallas Cowboys TBD
No. 25 Buffalo Bills TBD
No. 26 Tennessee Titans TBD
No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD
No. 28 Green Bay Packers TBD
No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs TBD
No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs TBD
No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals TBD
No. 32 Detroit Lions TBD

