2022 NFL Draft swag tracker: Highlighting best fits for first round

The 2022 NFL Draft is set to begin on Thursday night with the first round in Las Vegas. Normally, the NFL will invite a handful of prospects to attend the draft live, waiting in the draft room to hear their names called. Being on site for the NFL Draft means you have to show up dressed to impress. With the event being held in Vegas, we should see a ton of fresh fits, suits dripping with swag and plenty of bling.

Here we’re going to be tracking all the best outfits from the first night of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft swag tracker

4:51 p.m. — We’ve got the first bit of swag coming from Cincinnati Bearcats DB Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, who is sporting a custom chain featuring his nickname and a bottle of sauce.