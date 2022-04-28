Cincinnati CB Ahmad Gardner rocks sauce bottle on chain for 2022 NFL draft

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner took his nickname to the next level for the 2022 NFL draft, rocking a chain with a small sauce bottle on it. In simple terms, he’s bringing the sauce. Take a look.

Sauce Gardner really arrived at the draft with iced-out sauce bottle chain @iamSauceGardner



(via @GoBEARCATS) pic.twitter.com/8ljFTwKHyU — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

Gardner has been highly confident in his ability, even going as far as calling himself the best player in the draft. The cornerback is expected to be one of the early selections in the first round, but likely won’t be the No. 1 overall pick. He’s listed at +10000 on DraftKings Sportsbook to go No. 1. Those odds go down to +2500 for the No. 2 overall selection. Per NFL.com, Gardner is expected to go No. 4 overall to the New York Jets.

At Cincinnati, Gardner finished his three seasons with 99 tackles and nine interceptions. He also had 16 passes defended and is considered the top cornerback in the draft. If he plays as well as he dresses, whichever team takes him will be extremely happy.