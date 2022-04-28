How the public is betting on which team will draft Liberty QB Malik Willis

The 2022 NFL draft will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET Thursday with the first round, which will be carried by ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. There are not too many high-profile quarterbacks in this draft class, but Liberty Flames standout Malik Willis is expected to be the first quarterback off the board. Here’s a look at how the public is betting on which team will take Willis, with odds and splits courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are heavily favored to land Willis, with 47 percent of all bets backing them to grab the Liberty quarterback. At +175, that could be a nice payout for those looking to make wagers. This action represents 65 percent of the money coming in on Willis’ draft team. The New Orleans Saints are up next, but they are significantly behind the Steelers in terms of action. Only 13 percent of all bets have New Orleans taking Willis, accounting for 12 percent of the money coming in.

The Seattle Seahawks could carry the most intrigue at +350, as they have a need at quarterback and a pick high enough to take Willis. Seattle is getting just two percent of the money coming in on six percent of all bets.