How the public is betting on which team will draft Pitt QB Kenny Pickett

The 2022 NFL draft will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET Thursday with the first round, which will be carried by ABC, ESPN and NFL Network. Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett may hear his name called at some point during the first round, but which team will make that call? Here is how the public is betting Pickett’s landing spot, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

QB Kenny Pickett Betting Splits

Could Pickett be the first quarterback off the board tonight? He might be if the Carolina Panthers take him at No. 6 overall. Carolina is the most popular choice to take Pickett after a season in which it had to suffer with mostly Sam Darnold and Cam Newton under center. No. 6 is currently Carolina’s only pick until the fourth round.

Despite their +1500 odds, no team has been listed on a greater share of Pickett bets than the Tennessee Titans, who hold the 26th pick. Ryan Tannehill is holding on to the starting gig in Tennessee right now, but he will have no guaranteed money remaining on his contract after the 2022 season.

The sentimental choice, the Pittsburgh Steelers, have the third-best odds (+350) and have taken on the third-largest share of the handle and the bets. Pickett was a four-year starter for the Panthers in Heinz Field. May he continue his football career as a starting quarterback in that same stadium, replacing Ben Roethlisberger? The Steelers hold the No. 20 pick.

The New Orleans Saints have the second-best odds (+200), but they haven’t received as much attention from bettors. They own the No. 16 and No. 19 picks in the first round. Jameis Winston, currently recovering from a torn ACL, is slated to be the Saints’ starter this fall.

