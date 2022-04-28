 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Tracking each pick selected in the first round on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

We track each pick in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

By Elyse.brown
Travon Walker #44 of the Georgia Bulldogs tackles Agiye Hall #84 of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second quarter in the 2022 CFP National Championship Game at Lucas Oil Stadium on January 10, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft night is finally here. The first round will start tonight and will air on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. The Jacksonville Jaguars will go on the clock at 8:00p.m ET. Travon Walker has become the clear favorite to go number one with -450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Aidan Hutchinson has fallen to +500 to be taken number one but sits at -250 to be taken by the Detroit Lions at number two.

As it stands before the draft officially starts the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Cheifs will all pick twice tonight. The Jets and Giants have two picks in the top 10. With all these teams with multiple picks, we have a record eight teams sitting out of the first round. The Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, San Fransico 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams will be watching tonight.

The over/under for quarterbacks drafted tonight was set at 2.5 (over -130 and under +100). Although many quarterback-needy teams, an under bet with +100 odd is intriguing with this draft class. The wide receiver number is set at 6.5 (over -110 and under -120). A strong receiving class, this one could go either way!

Here, we will track all of the first round selections made in the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft picks, Round 1

Pick Team Player Position School
No. 1 Jacksonville Jaguars Travon Walker DE Georgia
No. 2 Detroit Lions Aidan Hutchinson DE Michigan
No. 3 Houston Texans Derek Stingley Jr. CB LSU
No. 4 New York Jets Ahmad Gardner CB Cincinnati
No. 5 New York Giants Kayvon Thibodeaux DE Oregon
No. 6 Carolina Panthers Ickey Ekwonu OL NC State
No. 7 New York Giants Evan Neal OT Alabama
No. 8 Atlanta Falcons Drake London WR USC
No. 9 Seattle Seahawks Charles Cross OT Miss St
No. 10 New York Jets Garrett Wilson WR Ohio State
No. 11 New Orleans Saints (via WAS) Chris Olave WR Ohio State
No. 12 Detroit Lions (via MIN) Jameson Williams WR Alabama
No. 13 Philadelphia Eagles (via HOU) Jordan Davis DT Georgia
No. 14 Baltimore Ravens Kyle Hamilton S Notre Dame
No. 15 Houston Texasn (via PHI) Kenyon Green G Texas A&M
No. 16 Washington Commanders (via NO) Jahan Dotson WR Penn State
No. 17 Los Angeles Chargers Zion Johnson G Boston College
No. 18 Tennessee Titans (via PHI) Treylon Burks WR Arkansas
No. 19 New Orleans Saints Trevor Penning OT Northern Iowa
No. 20 Pittsburgh Steelers Kenny Pickett QB Pitt
No. 21 New England Patriots TBD
No. 22 Green Bay Packers TBD
No. 23 Baltimore Ravens (via ARI) TBD
No. 24 Dallas Cowboys TBD
No. 25 Buffalo Bills TBD
No. 26 Tennessee Titans TBD
No. 27 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD
No. 28 Green Bay Packers TBD
No. 29 Kansas City Chiefs TBD
No. 30 Kansas City Chiefs TBD
No. 31 Cincinnati Bengals TBD
No. 32 Detroit Lions TBD

