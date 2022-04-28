Tracking each pick selected in the first round on Day 1 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft night is finally here. The first round will start tonight and will air on ABC, ESPN, NFL Network, and ESPN Deportes. The Jacksonville Jaguars will go on the clock at 8:00p.m ET. Travon Walker has become the clear favorite to go number one with -450 odds at DraftKings Sportsbook. Aidan Hutchinson has fallen to +500 to be taken number one but sits at -250 to be taken by the Detroit Lions at number two.

As it stands before the draft officially starts the Detroit Lions, Houston Texans, New York Jets, New York Giants, Philadelphia Eagles, New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, and Kansas City Cheifs will all pick twice tonight. The Jets and Giants have two picks in the top 10. With all these teams with multiple picks, we have a record eight teams sitting out of the first round. The Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, San Fransico 49ers, and Los Angeles Rams will be watching tonight.

The over/under for quarterbacks drafted tonight was set at 2.5 (over -130 and under +100). Although many quarterback-needy teams, an under bet with +100 odd is intriguing with this draft class. The wide receiver number is set at 6.5 (over -110 and under -120). A strong receiving class, this one could go either way!

Here, we will track all of the first round selections made in the 2022 NFL Draft.