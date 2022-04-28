Nolan Arenado suspended as fallout from Cardinals-Mets altercation announced

On Wednesday, April 27th the St. Louis Cardinals played the New York Mets. A pitch from Mets reliever Yoan Lopez came close to hitting Nolan Arenado in the head in the bottom of the eighth inning. Arenado took exception to the pitch and started mouthing off to Lopez. Arenado made a move to the mound and the benches cleared with members of the bullpen charging in from the outfield. No big punches were thrown and Arenado was ejected. On Thursday, it was announced that he would be suspended for two games and was fined an undisclosed amount, per Jessica Kleinschmidt.

Cardinals pitcher Genesis Cabrera also received a one-game suspension for his actions in the brawl. Neither he nor Arenado appealed so they will begin serving the penalty on Thursday. Lopez also received an undisclosed fine along with Jack Flaherty of the Cardinals and Taijuan Walker of the Mets. The latter two were fined because they participated in the incident while also being on MLB’s Injured List.