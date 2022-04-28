2022 NFL Draft first draft without Top 10 quarterback since 2013

The 2022 NFL Draft quarterback class was considered one of the weaker QB groups in recent memory and so far, that has been born out by the early selections.

As Andrew Siciliano of the NFL Network pointed out, this is the first class since 2013 where no quarterback was taken in the Top 10. The top picks included three edge rushers, three offensive tackles, two cornerbacks, and two wide receivers, but no signal callers.

The earliest a QB was thought to potentially go was at No. 6, where the Carolina Panthers could’ve made the pick. It was thought that head coach Matt Rhule could’ve pulled the trigger on finding franchise QB/replacement for Sam Darnold, but instead opted for NC State OT Ikem Ekwonu.

The consensus top two quarterback prospects in this class are Malik Willis of Liberty and Kenny Pickett of Pitt, with Desmond Ridder of Cincinnati sneaking into the first-round conversation in recent weeks. As of this writing, none have had their names called, so we’ll see when and where they’ll eventually land.