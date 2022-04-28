76ers advance to second round with 4-2 series win over Raptors

The Philadelphia 76ers avoided a potential disaster by taking care of business against the Toronto Raptors in Game 6, advancing to the second round of the 2022 NBA playoffs. The 76ers will take on the Miami Heat in the Eastern conference semifinals.

All five 76ers starters had major contributions in Game 6, which was a close contest until the third quarter. The Sixers won that frame 37-17 en route to a massive victory. Head coach Doc Rivers will feel some relief after fielding questions about his past failures when ahead in the playoffs.

The Raptors will have to regroup after a tough series, which was made even more difficult with Fred VanVleet’s injury. Scottie Barnes had missed time as well, so Toronto will feel it was robbed of a true chance in this series. The Raptors still put up a fantastic fight and have a lot to look forward to heading into the offseason.