Fantasy fallout: Marquise Brown to Cardinals

The Baltimore Ravens have sent wide receiver Marquise Brown and the No. 100 pick to the Arizona Cardinals in exchange for the No. 23 pick in the 2022 NFL draft. It’s a big trade for both teams, as the Ravens lose their top receiver but gain a first-round pick in this year’s draft to potentially add a replacement. The Cardinals make a move for a speedy receiver they can use to replace the void left by Christian Kirk, who signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency.

From a fantasy football standpoint, Brown will continue to be a deep threat assuming Kyler Murray plays for the Cardinals. He’ll likely be moved around a bit and play some snaps on the bounds, but the interior is where he’ll do most of his work. Brown remains a home-run play and likely has WR2 value in fantasy drafts. Murray’s stock remains unchanged, as he’s going to be one of the most coveted quarterbacks in fantasy drafts.

This elevates Rashod Bateman and Mark Andrews in the Ravens offense, but could hurt Lamar Jackson a bit in terms of passing value. Jackson had a connection with Brown, and the two were making big plays routinely. It’s hard to see Jackson maintaining the same rapport with a new receiver but the quarterback is still a top fantasy option. Bateman likely rises to the WR3 tier with some WR2 potential, while Andrews remains a TE1.