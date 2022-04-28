Fantasy fallout: A.J. Brown to Eagles

The Tennessee Titans sent star wide receiver A.J. Brown to the Philadelphia Eagles in a draft day trade, shaking up the NFC East and AFC South in the process. Brown is an absolute stud and was reportedly holding out of a new deal, so the Titans felt now was the time to cash the trade chip in. The Eagles get a big target for Jalen Hurts to put alongside DeVonta Smith, while the Titans likely need to go hunting for a new receiver after this trade. Philadelphia is also giving Brown a $100 million extension.

Brown retains his value a WR1 in fantasy football formats, although Smith will cut into his work a bit. Hurts is a more dynamic quarterback than Ryan Tannehill, so there should be enough volume to go around. This really impacts Jalen Reagor, who has underwhelmed in Philly. He’s likely on the way out with this move.

The Titans immediately grabbed receiver Treylon Burks in the draft. He’ll likely be graded as a WR2 in fantasy football formats as he’s the top target for Tannehill. Expect Tannehill’s stock to decline slightly with Brown’s departure, although Burks will be highly regarded despite being a rookie. This is a cost-cutting move for the Titans and they hope it won’t impact them too much on the field.