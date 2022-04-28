Who was the first QB taken in the 2022 NFL draft?

Pittsburgh Panthers quarterback Kenny Pickett became the first quarterback selected in the 2022 NFL draft when he went to the Pittsburgh Steelers with the No. 20 overall pick. This was the first draft since 2013 where a quarterback didn’t go in the top 10 selections. Ultimately, the Steelers decided Pickett was worth the investment despite signing Mitchell Trubisky to a two-year deal in free agency.

Pickett comes into the NFL as one of the top quarterbacks in an underwhelming class by comparison to other classes. He was competing with Malik Willis for the billing of top quarterback. Many felt Pickett was the more “pro ready” player, while Willis had the upside with his running ability. The Steelers decided Pickett was worth the pick here, especially with a roster ready to win right away.

We’ll see how Pickett handles the offseason after spending his college career in the area. If he can beat out Trubisky, he’ll gain some much-needed command of the locker room and establish himself as a franchise quarterback in the making.