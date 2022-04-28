Patriots draft OG Cole Strange with No. 29 pick

The New England Patriots have drafted OG Cole Strange in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. This is a surprising pick, as he wasn’t expected to go in the first round, but Bill Belichick is a strange kind of fella.

Scouting Report

Strange is a strong technician, using his feet well to get where he needs to be to make the block, but he can be beaten with brute force. Belichick can likely see the instincts that can make Strange into a strong starter in the NFL, but he’ll need some time to get where he needs to be.

How can Cole Strange impact the Patriots in 2022?

Strange might not be able to take on a big workload his rookie year, but the Patriots are building around Mac Jones and they need skilled interior lineman to keep defenders from flushing Jones, where he isn’t as good a passer outside.