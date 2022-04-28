Mavericks advance to second round with 4-2 series win over Jazz

The Dallas Mavericks have finally won a playoff series in the Luka Doncic era, knocking off the Utah Jazz in a tough Game 6 contest Thursday. The Mavericks were able to successfully navigate the first three games of this series without Doncic, who was dealing with a calf strain.

Jalen Brunson and Spencer Dinwiddie were the key players to emerge for Dallas in this series, but the contributions of Maxi Kleber and Dorian Finney-Smith are also worth noting. Dallas might not have a true second star, but this team can defend well and make timely shots from the perimeter. With Doncic healthy, anything is possible for this group.

The Jazz are likely going to undergo major changes this offseason after another playoff failure. Donovan Mitchell might not have been at 100 percent in Game 6 but he did suit up. The Jazz didn’t get enough from Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley, which is tough considering their roles and salaries relative to the rest of the roster. It’s time to blow this group up.