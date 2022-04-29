Who did the Cardinals pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Arizona Cardinals added some talent during the 2022 NFL Draft who should have a fantasy impact for this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Cardinals in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Arizona took one fantasy-relevant player in 2021. Wide receiver Rondale Moore from Purdue was selected with the 17th pick in the second round. He was the third and sometimes fourth receiving option behind DeAndre Hopkins, Christian Kirk and AJ Green. Kirk is out of town and Green was signed to a new one-year deal. Moore could certainly take a step forward in the 2022 season. The Cardinals didn’t bring any prominent offensive free agents and re-signed TE Zach Ertz and RB James Conner, both to three-year deals.

Cardinals 2022 Draft selections

No. 55: Trey McBride, TE, Colorado State

Fantasy football impact

Interesting pick for the Arizona Cardinals. Trey McBride is one of the most complete tight ends in the draft. Had over 1,000 yards and 90 receptions last season for Colorado. McBride needs to increase his scoring production to improve his fantasy value, he only had nine touchdowns in college.

Even though he will likely make a solid NFL tight end, McBride will be joining a long list of pass catchers in Arizona which will hurt his fantasy value in 2022. He will be sharing targets with DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, Zach Ertz, and AJ Green. Not the best landing spot for McBride and hurts Ertz fantasy value for next season as well.