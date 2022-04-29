Who did the Bears pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Chicago Bears added some pieces during the 2022 NFL Draft, but they likely won’t be fantasy players in this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Bears in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Chicago picked up their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields. He was selected with the 11th overall pick and is their perceived starter going into next season. They continued to bolster their offense in the late rounds with running back Khalil Herbert and wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Fields was the big-ticket item and played in 12 games completing 58.9% of passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Bears 2022 Draft selections

No. 39: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington

No. 48: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State

No. 71: TBD

No. 148: TBD

No. 150: TBD

No. 186: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Coming soon.