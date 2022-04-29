 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Who did the Bears pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

We take a look at who the Chicago Bears selected in the 2022 NFL Draft.

By kate.magdziuk and TeddyRicketson
NCAA Football: Washington State at Washington Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears added some pieces during the 2022 NFL Draft, but they likely won’t be fantasy players in this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Bears in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Chicago picked up their quarterback of the future in Justin Fields. He was selected with the 11th overall pick and is their perceived starter going into next season. They continued to bolster their offense in the late rounds with running back Khalil Herbert and wide receiver Dazz Newsome. Fields was the big-ticket item and played in 12 games completing 58.9% of passes for 1,870 yards with seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Bears 2022 Draft selections

No. 39: Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
No. 48: Jaquan Brisker, S, Penn State
No. 71: TBD
No. 148: TBD
No. 150: TBD
No. 186: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Coming soon.

