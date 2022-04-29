Who did the Broncos pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Broncos had quite the offseason bringing in Russell Wilson after completing a trade with the Seattle Seahawks. This bodes well for the Bronco's receiving corps. Although they will still have to share targets, the Broncos gave up Noah Fant who was a big target in this offense in 2021 and the improvement at quarterback should increase the fantasy value of Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton.

Melvin Gordon and Javante Williams are both headed back to Denver next season. Both are coming off great seasons with the Broncos. Gordon had 918 rushing yards, 213 receiving yards, and 10 total touchdowns. Williams 903 rushing yards, 316 receiving yards, and seven total touchdowns. Although I don’t expect the running game to completely drop off, expect more of an emphasis on the passing game with Wilson under center.

Russell Wilson should be in for a good year from a fantasy standpoint. Last year he had 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns, and six interceptions. Although he is losing DK Metcalf and Tyler Locket and coming off a nasty finger injury, Wilson comes into a stacked Broncos offense who will hopefully open up the playbook and let Russ cook.

Broncos 2022 Draft selections

No. 64: Nik Bonnito, LB, Oklahoma

No. 80: Greg Dulcich, TE, UCLA

No. 96: TBD

No. 115: TBD

No. 116: TBD

No. 206: TBD

No. 232: TBD

No. 234: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Denver added a tight end to its arsenal with the addition of Greg Dulcich in the third round. Dulcich comes in as a potential replacement for Noah Fant so fantasy managers should keep tabs on him as a potential waiver add during the season,