Who did the Rams pick in 2022 NFL Draft? List of picks, fantasy football impact, depth chart shakeups

The Los Angeles Rams added some talent during the 2022 NFL Draft who should have a fantasy impact for this upcoming season. Before we dive into what impact these rookies could have on the Rams in 2022, let’s look back at last season.

Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp were the top options in fantasy football at their spots last season. You could also make a case for Robert Woods, Odell Beckham Jr. and Tyler Higbee, who had some big plays and games last year. Stafford played well in his first year with the Rams, completing 67.2% of his passes for 4,886 yards, 41 touchdowns and 17 interceptions. As for Kupp, he was one of the best wide receivers in football with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns.

The Rams signed free-agent wide receiver Allen Robinson to a three-year deal after they traded Woods to the Tennessee Titans. Robinson will be the No. 2 option alongside Kupp, with Van Jefferson as the No. 3 wide receiver.

Rams 2022 Draft selections

No. 104: Logan Bruss, OG, Wisconsin

No. 142: TBD

No. 175: TBD

No. 211: TBD

No. 212: TBD

No. 218: TBD

No. 238: TBD

No. 253: TBD

Fantasy football impact

Coming soon.