The first round of the NFL Draft saw just one quarterback selected, and the biggest splash of the night came when the Philadelphia Eagles acquired wide receiver AJ Brown in a trade with the Tennessee Titans in exchange for a pair of draft picks. Friday night’s second and third round should be compelling with some notable college football stars still on the board.

Looking at the mock drafts completed right after Round 1, a few items stand out from mocks published through PhillyVoice, College Football News, USA Today and Sports Illustrated.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the clock first after trading out of the first round with the Jacksonville Jaguars, and all four mocks predict they will go with defense to start Day 2 of the draft for a team that doesn’t have a tone of holes to fill on either side of the ball.

All four of these sites suggest former Liberty Flames quarterback Malik Willis will be the first quarterback off the board during the second round, three of which have him going at pick No. 40 overall to the Seattle Seahawks with SI projecting him to the Tennessee Titans at No. 35.

Other Day 2 quarterbacks are expected to be drafted include Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati Bearcats), Matt Corral (Ole Miss Rebels) and Sam Howell (North Carolina Tar Heels).

Wide receivers went off the board early with six in the first 20 picks, which is a new record, and the Green Bay Packers did not add a new wideout to help make up for the loss of Davante Adams, going with a pair of defensive players instead. Three of the four mocks suggest one of the Packers two second round will be used on a wide receiver with names including George Pickens (Georgia Bulldogs) and Jalen Tolbert (South Alabama Jaguars).

The second night of the NFL Draft will get started at 7:00 p.m. ET from Las Vegas and can be seen on ABC, ESPN and NFL Network.