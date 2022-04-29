Complete order for Rounds 2 & 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway and the first 32 picks are officially a wrap. There were not a ton of shocking developments, but there were still some surprises. We only saw one quarterback drafted, and this is looking like the worst pre-draft class since 1997 when Jim Druckenmiller was the first quarterback off the board.

Thursday’s first round is the sexiest time of the draft, but Friday and Saturday is when teams really put things together. Teams can’t afford to blow first round picks, but day two in particular is where Super Bowl teams are built.

Rounds 2 & 3 will take place on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft which will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29th. These two rounds will likely be filled with more trades than the first round. How many quarterbacks will get their name called after only one went in round one?

The Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and San Francisco 49ers, will be picking for the first time in round two and the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Rams will be picking for the first time in round three.

Here’s the full list of picks for Rounds 2 and 3 heading into Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.