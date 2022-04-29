 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Complete order for Rounds 2 & 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

We take a look at the 2022 NFL Draft order for Day 2, which includes the second and third rounds, and the first compensatory picks.

By mike.turay1
/ new
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell smiles during round one of the 2022 NFL Draft on April 28, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo by David Becker/Getty Images

The 2022 NFL Draft is underway and the first 32 picks are officially a wrap. There were not a ton of shocking developments, but there were still some surprises. We only saw one quarterback drafted, and this is looking like the worst pre-draft class since 1997 when Jim Druckenmiller was the first quarterback off the board.

Thursday’s first round is the sexiest time of the draft, but Friday and Saturday is when teams really put things together. Teams can’t afford to blow first round picks, but day two in particular is where Super Bowl teams are built.

Rounds 2 & 3 will take place on day two of the 2022 NFL Draft which will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, April 29th. These two rounds will likely be filled with more trades than the first round. How many quarterbacks will get their name called after only one went in round one?

The Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, Denver Broncos, Indianapolis Colts, and San Francisco 49ers, will be picking for the first time in round two and the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Rams will be picking for the first time in round three.

Here’s the full list of picks for Rounds 2 and 3 heading into Day 2 of the 2022 NFL Draft.

2022 NFL Draft picks, Rounds 2-3

Pick Team Player Position School
Pick Team Player Position School
33 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD
34 Minnesota Vikings TBD
35 Tennessee Titans TBD
36 New York Giants TBD
37 Houston Texans TBD
38 New York Jets TBD
39 Chicago Bears TBD
40 Seattle Seahawks TBD
41 Seattle Seahawks TBD
42 Indianapolis Colts TBD
43 Atlanta Falcons TBD
44 Cleveland Browns TBD
45 Baltimore Ravens TBD
46 Detroit Lions TBD
47 Washington Commanders TBD
48 Chicago Bears TBD
49 New Orleans Saints TBD
50 Kansas City Chiefs TBD
51 Philadelphia Eagles TBD
52 Pittsburgh Steelers TBD
53 Green Bay Packers TBD
54 New England Patriots TBD
55 Arizona Cardinals TBD
56 Dallas Cowboys TBD
57 Buffalo Bills TBD
58 Atlanta Falcons TBD
59 Green Bay Packers TBD
60 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD
61 San Francisco 49ers TBD
62 Kansas City Chiefs TBD
63 Cincinnati Bengals TBD
64 Denver Broncos TBD
65 Jacksonville Jaguars TBD
66 Minnesota Vikings TBD
67 New York Giants TBD
68 Houston Texans TBD
69 Tennessee Titans TBD
70 Jacksonville Jaguars TBD
71 Chicago Bears TBD
72 Seattle Seahawks TBD
73 Indianapolis Colts TBD
74 Atlanta Falcons TBD
75 Denver Broncos TBD
76 Baltimore Ravens TBD
77 Minnesota Vikings TBD
78 Cleveland Browns TBD
79 Los Angeles Chargers TBD
80 Houston Texans TBD
81 New York Giants TBD
82 Atlanta Falcons TBD
83 Philadelphia Eagles TBD
84 Pittsburgh Steelers TBD
85 New England Patriots TBD
86 Las Vegas Raiders TBD
87 Arizona Cardinals TBD
88 Dallas Cowboys TBD
89 Buffalo Bills TBD
90 Tennessee Titans TBD
91 Tampa Bay Buccaneers TBD
92 Green Bay Packers TBD
93 San Francisco 49ers TBD
94 New England Patriots TBD
95 Cincinnati Bengals TBD
96 Denver Broncos TBD
97 Detroit Lions TBD
98 Washington Commanders TBD
99 Cleveland Browns TBD
100 Arizona Cardinals TBD
101 New York Jets TBD
102 Miami Dolphins TBD
103 Kansas City Chiefs TBD
104 Los Angeles Rams TBD
105 San Francisco 49ers TBD

More From DraftKings Nation