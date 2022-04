Best players available ahead of Day 3 of the 2022 NFL Draft

We are through the first three rounds of the 2022 NFL Draft. It has been a wild ride so far, so there is no telling what is in store for the final day. After one quarterback went in the first round and none were taken in the second, Malik Willis, Desmond Ridder and Matt Corral all fell to the third round. The best linebacker in the 2021-2022 NCAA season Nakobe Dean, also fell to the third round. If the first two days of the Draft were any indication, the last day will be full of trades and interesting landing spots.

The best players available heading into Day 3 include QB Sam Howell, RB Isaiah Spiller, OT Daniel Faalele, QB Carson Strong, EDGE Kingsley Enagbare, WR Calvin Austin III, and DL Perrion Winfrey among others.

Here is a list of the best players available for the final day of the 2022 NFL Draft. The third and final day begins at noon ET with the fourth round. The Buccaneers open the round with pick No. 106 and the 49ers close it with Mr. Irrelevant at No. 262.