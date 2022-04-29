Titans draft QB Malik Willis with No. 86 pick

The Tennessee Titans hope they have found their quarterback of the future as they selected Malik Willis with the 86th pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Willis is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in this class simply because most people haven’t seen him play a ton in college as he played for the Liberty Flames. However, he was still favored to be the first quarterback off the board, yet managed to slide into the third in a disappointing quarterback class.

Scouting Report

Willis saw limited playing time with the Auburn Tigers before transferring to be the starter for Liberty under head coach Hugh Freeze the last couple of seasons. His upside is higher than most of the quarterbacks in this draft class, and he can do plenty of damage with his running ability. Willis rushed for 1,835 yards in his final two college seasons, which also factors in sack yardage.

Willis proved to be an excellent passer who can make a ton of throws at the college level with a strong arm. If he can handle the pressure of stepping up into the pocket confidently with defenders around him, Willis could be a breakout star early in his career.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

Malik Willis finally found a home in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Perfect landing spot for Willis who has a huge upside but will need a year or two to develop. Willis will get the opportunity to sit behind Ryan Tannehill and develop his skills to have success in the NFL.

Not much to report as he will not have an immediate fantasy football impact this season. He is expected to be a second-string quarterback in 2022 but has a good chance to be a starter in 2023.