Jets draft RB Breece Hall with No. 36 pick

Breece Hall is a running back out of Iowa State University. He played three years for the Cyclones and quickly became a standout player in not only the Big 12 but also the NCAA. Hall had a decent freshman year, but lead the nation in rushing in his sophomore year. He ran the ball at least 250 times in each of his final two seasons and had at least 20 rushing touchdowns and 1,472 yards in each season.

Scouting Report

Hall is considered the top running back prospect in the 2022 NFL Draft. He has gotten a ton of run in college, but it hasn’t worn down his legs and has shown how much he can grow and improve. He can score from anywhere on the field including the goal line or breaking off huge runs.

The only real knock against Hall is that his size doesn’t leave him very elusive. When he did try to pop a spin move in college he would sometimes get thrown off and it would’ve been better if he just ran north/south rather than getting creative east/west.

Career statistics

Fantasy football impact

One of the top running back prospects is headed to New York. Good for the Jets, but it’s not great for Breece Hall's fantasy value to start his rookie year. Hall will be sharing the backfield with Michael Carter who is headed into his second season.

That being said, assuming Hall can continue to produce like he has this past two years, he will likely take over and become the main guy for the Jets this season. He was just shy of 1,500 yards last season with the Cyclones. I like Hall’s upside here and would avoid drafting Michael Carter.