Ravens draft DT Travis Jones with No. 76 pick

The Baltimore Ravens beefed up their front with the selection of Travis Jones, the No. 76 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The mammoth Connecticut nose tackle could anchor defensive lines for years to come, building on an already solid start to their draft in days one and two.

Scouting Report

While not as heralded as fellow rookie nose tackle Jordan Davis, Jones possesses comparable size and athleticism. As teams increasingly use smaller linebackers and safeties in the box, having a stout two-gapper like Jones can keep those faster, lighter bodies free of blockers. Jones can also provide some juice rushing the passer as his 8.5 career sacks over his final two seasons attest (he opted out of 2020 due to the pandemic).

But like most nose tackles, Jones’ value will seem decidedly different from team to team. For those who operate largely out of two-high shells, a gap-eating lineman can hold the run defense together while allowing the safeties to stay back and put a roof over the offense. Other clubs will look at Jones as a part-time player due to his position who can’t supply as much impact as different types of defenders.

Career statistics

