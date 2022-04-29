Panthers draft QB Matt Corral with No. 94th pick

The Carolina Panthers finally made a move into the rookie-QB pool with the selection of Matt Corral, the No. 94 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The Ole Miss signal-caller offers some intriguing physical tools but must prove he can succeed outside of Lane Kiffin’s offensive infrastructure.

Scouting Report

Though Corral lacks the NFL’s preferred size — he measured in three-eights of an inch below 6-foot-2 at the combine — he offers above-average mobility and arm strength as well as a host of other desirable traits. Running Kiffin’s RPO-heavy offense, Corral displayed fast mental processing and quick delivery. His decisiveness in those situations could help him develop into a more complete passer at the next level.

Of course, Corral will play in a measurably different system in the NFL. While RPOs have grown into a regular feature of most offenses, they don’t provide the bedrock of a system the way they can in college football. Corral will have to demonstrate comfort in more traditional dropbacks in order to deliver sustainable success.

Career statistics

Fantasy football impact

