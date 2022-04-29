Vikings draft CB Andrew Booth Jr. with No. 42 pick

The Minnesota Vikings have selected Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. with the No. 42 pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The athletic defensive back was one of the top corner prospects in this class and will now get a crack at helping out the Vikings secondary.

The hope is that Booth can come in and be a lockdown corner immediately. He’s extremely aggressive which causes him to get a few penalties at times. In a loaded NFC North, the Vikings will need to stop Aaron Rodgers twice a year if they want to win the division. Drafting Booth is a step in the right direction in bettering their secondary.

Scouting Report

The 6’0, 194-pound cornerback from Lawrenceville, GA, improved his stats throughout all three of his seasons with Clemson. Booth earned First Team All-ACC honors as a junior in 2021, coming away with 37 tackles, five passes defended, and three interceptions.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.