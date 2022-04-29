Packers finally draft a WR, NDSU prospect Christian Watson with No. 34 pick

The Green Bay Packers have finally selected a wide receiver in North Dakota State wideout Christian Watson with the No. 34 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Initially considered an under-the-radar prospect in a loaded receiver class, the wideout from the FCS juggernaut will now become an added weapon for the Packers' offense.

Scouting Report

The big, 6’5” Tampa emerged as both a pass-catching and kick returning threat for NDSU throughout his collegiate career and especially played an instrumental part in them once again climbing the mountain as FCS national champions as a senior last fall. He earned All-Missouri Valley Conference honors, catching 43 passes for 800 receiving yards and seven touchdowns.

Fantasy football impact

As a rookie, it’ll take him some time to emerge as a reliable threat and fantasy managers should only consider him as a potential waiver wire add later on in the season. 6’5” receivers don’t grow on trees and there’s certainly potential for Watson to blossom into a deep, 50/50 ball threat down the road. It’ll be tempting for savvy managers in dynasty leagues to scoop him up and stash him if they see the vision for how his career will pan out over the next two or three years.