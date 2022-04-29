Seahawks draft OLB Boye Mafe with No. 40 pick

The Seattle Seahawks have selected Minnesota outside linebacker Boye Mafe with the No. 40 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Golden Gopher was considered one of the better LB prospects of this class and will now begin his professional career helping out the Seahawks defense.

Scouting Report

Mafe has good length at 6’4”, 261 pounds and impressed scouts by running a 4.53 40-yard dash in February’s NFL Scouting Combine. At Minnesota, he really came on as a senior last fall, compiling 34 tackles, 10 TFLs, and seven sacks.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

How can Boye Mafe impact the Seahawks in 2022?

Mafe has the chance to emerge into a very solid starter and has been compared to Rashan Gary by NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein. His speed and explosiveness will make him an edge rusher threat that opposing teams will have to account for in many years to come.