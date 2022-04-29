Bears draft CB Kyler Gordon with No. 39 pick

The Chicago Bears have selected Washington cornerback Kyler Gordon with the No. 39 pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Huskies DB will now get the chance to begin his career helping out the Bears secondary as their first pick in this year’s draft. They traded their first-rounder to the New York Giants in the move up to No. 11 in the 2021 draft to select QB Justin Fields.

Scouting Report

Playing opposite of fellow Washington corner prospect Trent McDuffie, Gordon held his own and emerged as a First Team All-Pac-12 player as a senior. In 2021, he had his most productive year throughout his entire collegiate career in Seattle, racking up 45 tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions. He impressed by running a 4.52 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.