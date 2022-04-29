Falcons draft DE Arnold Ebiketie with No. 38 pick

The Atlanta Falcons have selected Penn State DE Arnold Ebiketie with the No. 38 pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He’s the latest defensive end to go in a strong edge rusher class and will now begin his professional career hunting quarterbacks for the Falcons. He’ll be a welcome addition to the Falcons defense, which had the lowest pressure rate in the NFL in 2021 at a rate of 16.7%.

Scouting Report

Ebeketie spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Temple before jumping into the transfer portal and arriving at Penn State for his senior year. In his one year in the Happy Valley, he earned FWAA Second Team All-American honors by racking up 62 tackles, 18 TFLs, and 9.5 sacks. He did 21 bench presses and had a 38-inch vertical jump at the NFL Scouting Combine in February.

Career statistics

