Chiefs draft WR Skyy Moore with No. 54 pick

The Kansas City Chiefs have added another explosive weapon to the offense by selecting wide receiver Skyy Moore with the No. 54 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The two-time first-team All-MAC speedster tied for ninth in the FBS with 95 receptions for a team-high 1,292 yards and posted 10 touchdowns in 12 starts for Western Michigan last year.

Scouting Report

While Moore may jump out as a prototypical slot receiver in the NFL, he has the talent and potential to be a whole lot more for Patrick Mahomes as he progresses next season. His 4.41-second 40-yard dash time was tied for ninth among all wide receivers in this year’s loaded class, but where he truly stands out is with his ability to make steady catches in tight coverage. He averaged 13.6 yards per catch in his junior campaign.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

Replacing Tyreek Hill is a major challenge for the Chiefs, but drafting Skyy Moore was a step in the right direction. As a small receiver, Moore makes a ton of plays with his speed and is hard to tackle in open space. I would expect Moore to have a decent impact on the Chiefs this season and would be worth a late fantasy draft pick.