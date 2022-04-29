Texans draft S Jalen Pitre with No. 37 pick

The Houston Texans added some much-needed depth to their secondary with the selection of safety Jalen Pitre with the No. 37 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Scouting Report

Most of the attention this offseason has been centered around where three-time Pro Bowler Tyrann Mathieu will land in free agency, and which lucky team would receive a proven playmaker. Meaning that the 31 remaining NFL organizations needed to find the next franchise-altering defensive back in the current draft class. TEAM embraced the art of star hunting and ended up securing a potential future one in Pitre.

The Baylor product has positional versatility that is uncommon from the rest of the pack. He successfully appeared in multiple spots on the Bears’ defense throughout his senior campaign. In 14 games, he recorded 75 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, three forced fumbles and two interceptions. Whether he can remain the same defensive wild card at the professional level will certainly be something to monitor.

Career statistics

