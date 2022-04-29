Bucs draft DE Logan Hall with first pick in second round of NFL Draft

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers opened up the second round of the NFL Draft by mading a solid addition to their defensive line. DE Logan Hall was drafted with the No. 33 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Hall played four years for the Houston Cougars and is coming off his best season of college football in 2021 with 13 tackles for loss and 6 sacks.

Scouting Report

Hall started the last two seasons at Houston and played defensive end and defensive tackle with the Cougars, but he may project more as a defensive end in the NFL. It will be interesting to see where he will play along the line because he has traits for either spot. Hall did well in shedding defenders, and the lack of an obvious position could make for an interesting storyline heading into training camp.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.