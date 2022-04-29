Steelers draft WR George Pickens with No. 52 pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are getting a talented wide receiver as they selected George Pickens with the No. 52 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. Pickens battled back from a torn ACL suffered in the spring of his final season with the Georgia Bulldogs, and he returned late in the regular season and helped his team win a national championship.

Scouting Report

Pickens’ biggest strength is his ball skills as he can make plenty of catches even when needing to adjust his body to make the play. You won’t see a ton of drops from him as a talented pass catcher. Pickens will likely need to become stronger to compete against aggressive NFL cornerbacks who play with tons of physicality. He has a fairly wide range of expectations for what his professional career could be.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

More to come.