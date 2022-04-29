Commanders draft DT Phidarian Mathis with No. 47 pick

The Washington Commanders have selected Alabama DT Phidarian Mathis with the No. 47 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6’4, 310-pound prospect will now begin his career helping along the defensive interior for the Commanders.

Scouting Report

The Wisner, Louisiana native had an accomplished collegiate career in Tuscaloosa, AL, appearing in 55 games through his four years with the Crimson Tide. He was a disruptive force as a senior this past fall, tallying 53 tackles, 10.5 TFLs, and nine sacks to earn AFCA Second Team All-American honors. Mathis recorded four tackles against Georgia during January’s College Football Playoff national championship game.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

How can Mathis impact the Commanders in 2022?

Mathis has the ability to eventually emerge into a starter according to NFL.com analyst Lance Zielein, but he will take some time to settle into whatever role that he’ll have. Still, expect to see him rotated onto the field regularly this season.