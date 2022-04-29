Titans draft CB Roger McCreary with No. 35 pick

The Tennessee Titans have selected Auburn CB Roger McCreary with the No. 35 pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. The Mobile, Alabama native will now begin his professional career helping out the secondary for the Titans.

Scouting Report

McCreary played four years at Auburn and developed into one of the best press corners in the entire SEC. After a strong junior campaign, he followed it up with a strong senior year in 2021, coming away with 49 tackles, 14 passes defensed and two interceptions. His skills earned him First Team All-American status for both AP and ESPN, as well as being named a semifinalist for the Bednarik Award.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein directly compared him to Raiders cornerback Rock Ya-Sin.

Career statistics

