Texans trade up with Browns to draft WR John Metchie III with No. 44 pick

The Houston Texans upgraded their wide receiver room when they added John Metchie III with the No. 44 pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Metchie was one of the top wide receivers for the Alabama Crimson Tide the last two seasons before declaring for the pros. Metchie tore his ACL in the SEC Championship Game and continues to rehab, but will make a big impact for the Texans when healthy.

Scouting Report

Metchie is likely going to project as more of a slot wide receiver at the next level, and he can certainly be a playmaker. He does not have the breakaway speed of other wideouts in this draft class and lacks physicality, which will need to get better as an NFL wide receiver no matter where he lines up. He is a solid route runner and could develop into a valuable pass catcher in this offense.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

Metchie suffered a torn ACL in the College Football Playoff last season. That was expected to take a big hit on his draft stock. He went early in the second round which was a bit surprising. The Texans will use him in many ways once he’s back. The problem is he could miss a good amount of time which means he likely won't be worth drafting in fantasy this year.