Ravens draft OLB David Ojabo with No. 45 pick

The Baltimore Ravens have selected Michigan OLB David Ojabo with the No. 45 pick in the second round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Suffering a torn Achilles during his pro day workout last month, he now has a professional home and will continue rehabbing the injury before officially making his debut for the Ravens.

Scouting Report

Ojabo came out of virtually nowhere and exploded onto the scene as a starter for Michigan in 2021. Forming a two-man wrecking crew with Aidan Hutchinson, he racked up 35 tackles, 12 TFLs, 11 sacks, and a program-record five forced fumbles as the Wolverines won their first Big Ten Championship since 2004.

NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein has directly compared him to former Pro Bowl edge rusher Cliff Avril. Some had him going as high as the Top 10 before the Achilles injury.

Career statistics

How can Ojabo impact the Ravens in 2022?

Ojabo’s impact as a rookie depends on how fast he can recover from the Achilles tear. Even if he is able to return during the regular season, one would imagine the organization taking things easy with him and not using him much.