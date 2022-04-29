Bears draft S Jaquan Brisker with No. 48 pick

The Chicago Bears have selected Penn State S Jaquan Brisker with the No. 48 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Nittany Lion will now begin his professional career providing safety help over the top for the Bears.

Scouting Report

A junior college transfer, Brisker arrived at Penn State in 2019 and spent three seasons playing in Happy Valley. After a productive first season, he elevated his draft prospects over the next two years by combining for 120 tackles, 10 passes defensed and three interceptions. Despite playing through a shoulder injury, he still earned Second Team All-American by several publications this past season. NFL.com analyst Lance Zierlein has compared him to Justin Reid of the Chiefs.

Career statistics

How can Brisker impact the Bears in 2022?

Brisker comes in with the size and speed to play the position and will find himself onto the field very quickly for the (mascot). His status as a potential starter will depend on how quickly he catches on and develops as a rookie.