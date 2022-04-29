Cardinals draft TE Trey McBride with No. 55 pick

The Arizona Cardinals added to their tight end room as they selected Trey McBride with the No. 55 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. The former Colorado State Rams player was named the best tight end in college football in his final two seasons before heading off to the professional level. He’ll join Zach Ertz in the tight ends room as yet another receiving weapon for QB Kyler Murray.

Scouting Report

After four years of college football, McBride is polished at the tight end position. He is a fantastic pass catcher and put up big numbers in his final two seasons that would’ve been even more impressive without the shortened COVID year in 2020. McBride also takes great pride in being a plus blocker, so there’s a lot to love about his game.

It’s tough to find many weaknesses in McBride because a lot of what he did in college should translate to the NFL. However, it is strange to see he scored just one touchdown in 2021 despite catching 90 balls for 1,121 yards.

Career statistics

If you can’t see the stats table above, click here.

Fantasy football impact

McBride was one of the top tight ends in the draft, but it’s hard tot ell what is fantasy impact will be. He’ll likely be a project and not have too much of an impact this season. With Ertz there, McBride will be the second option at tight end. The Cardinals also traded for Marquise Brown, so they have a number of weapons in the passing game that will give limit McBride’s involvement.