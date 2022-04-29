Broncos draft OLB Nik Bonitto with No. 64 pick to close out second round

The Denver Broncos have selected outside linebacker Nik Bonitto with the No. 64 pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The 6’3”, 248-pound junior is one of the most dynamic edge rushers in this incoming rookie class, and will instantly provide a spark in the Broncos defense.

Scouting Report

Bonitto led Oklahoma in tackles for loss last season with 15, and seven sacks in 39 total tackles in 12 starts. He has prototypical size and speed to blitz the outside against NFL offenses and has the length to track down ball carriers. The Broncos will hope he can get stronger as he goes through his first campaign in the league, but he has a solid opportunity to become an instant starter at his position.

Career statistics

